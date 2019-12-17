Home

Wulff Godbout Funeral Home
560 West 7 Street
St Paul, MN 55102
(651) 224-4868
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wulff Godbout Funeral Home
560 West 7 Street
St Paul, MN 55102
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of St. Matthew
510 Hall Ave
St. Paul, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of St. Matthew
510 Hall Ave
St. Paul, MN
Claudette (Keenan) BORGAN

Claudette (Keenan) BORGAN Obituary
Passed away peacefully at home on December 13, 2019 at the age of 85. Preceded in death by her husband, Wallace; parents, Wm. and Mable Keenan; two siblings. Claudette will be deeply missed by a large and loving family, children, Linda (Peter) Rivera, Timothy (JoAnn), Wes (Jackie), Diane (Steve) Vasquez, Rick, Christie, Sam (Natasha) Verdeja; 22 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren. Visitation will take place on Wednesday, December 18 from 4pm-8pm at Wulff Godbout Funeral Home, 560 W 7th St., St. Paul. Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, December 19 at 11am at Church of St. Matthew, 510 Hall Ave, St. Paul with visitation one hour prior to mass. Burial at Calvary Cemetery. Wulff Godbout Funeral Home 651-224-4868
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 17, 2019
