Claudette DILLARD
Claudette DILLARD

Claudette DILLARD Obituary
Glue of Our Family Called St. Paul home Age 81. Claudette was born in tiny Galesburg, IL. Soon she decided to travel the world and live a life of adventure. One day she chose to give domestic life a try, so she got an ordinary job as a Navy clerk and had 3 kids whom she loved to pieces. She always made room for stray animals, raising her children in a menagerie. She was proud and hard-working, be it for the Navy or at the Midway Target store. She passed away peacefully May 20, 2019 to re-join her beloved mother and her cherished aunt. She is loved and missed greatly by her lights and her reasons – Edward, Nicole and David. Donations can be made in her name to Animal Ark of MN.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 31, 2019
