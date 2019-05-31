|
Glue of Our Family Called St. Paul home Age 81. Claudette was born in tiny Galesburg, IL. Soon she decided to travel the world and live a life of adventure. One day she chose to give domestic life a try, so she got an ordinary job as a Navy clerk and had 3 kids whom she loved to pieces. She always made room for stray animals, raising her children in a menagerie. She was proud and hard-working, be it for the Navy or at the Midway Target store. She passed away peacefully May 20, 2019 to re-join her beloved mother and her cherished aunt. She is loved and missed greatly by her lights and her reasons – Edward, Nicole and David. Donations can be made in her name to Animal Ark of MN.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 31, 2019