Age 93 Died October 3, 2019 at Our Lady of Good Counsel, Mankato. Her Funeral Mass is Tuesday, October 8 at 10:30 a.m. in the Good Counsel Chapel. A prayer service of remembrance will be held at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, followed by visitation until the time of the funeral. Mankato Mortuary is handling arrangements. Sister Claudette (Dolores Hudalla) was born in St. Paul in 1926. She graduated from St. Agnes High School in 1943 and entered the School Sisters of Notre Dame in 1946, professing first vows in 1949. She taught primarily high school, specializing in English, speech, debate and drama. She also spent several years teaching English as a Second Language in various locations, In the Metro area, she taught at SS. Cyril & Methodius, St. Andrew, Cretin High School, and Totino-Grace High School. She taught ESL at the Roseville Community Center, Jewish Community Center and Jewish Family Services, and also at Eastside Learning Center. Sister Claudette is survived by her sister Marlene (Jim) Yarusso, nieces and nephews, and her sisters in community, the School Sisters of Notre Dame. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Dorothy (Cavegn) Hudalla, three brothers and two sisters. www.mankatomortuary.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 6, 2019