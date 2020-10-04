1/1
Claudia Frances WETZEL
1938 - 2020
Age 81 of St. Paul, MN Passed away on October 3, 2020. Claudia was born on December 17, 1938 in Aberdeen, SD to George and Frances Silvernail. She Graduated from Aberdeen High School in 1956 and Mount Marty School of Nursing in 1959. Claudia began her nursing career at Children's Hospital in Omaha, NE. She next worked at the Salinas Hospital in Salinas CA. It is here where she and Carl Wetzel were married in 1963. As she and Carl moved with his job, she also worked in Detroit, MI and St. Paul Children's Hospital. She stepped out of nursing while she raised their three children. Her last 25 years of nursing were spent at the Arlington Good Samaritan Home where she earned the nickname of "Sarge". Claudia enjoyed flower gardening and couldn't wait until the tulips bloomed in spring. Also, she enjoyed traveling throughout the US and Europe with Carl and his job. She is survived by her husband, Carl; three children, David (Barbara) Wetzel, Kimberly (Paul) Edstrom, Stephen (Jessica) Wetzel; and ten grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial 11AM Wednesday, October 7th, at the Church of St. Patrick, 3535 72nd St., Inver Grove Heights. Visitation 8:30-10:30AM prior to the service at Roberts Funeral Home, 8108 Barbara Ave., IGH. Private interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial preferred to St. Patrick's Church. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com





Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Visitation
08:30 - 10:30 PM
Roberts Funeral Home
OCT
7
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Church of St. Patrick
