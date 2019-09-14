Home

O'Halloran & Murphy
575 South Snelling Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55116
(651) 698-0796
Claudian MOORE
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Presentation Chapel
1884 Randolph Avenue
St. Paul, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Presentation Chapel
1884 Randolph Avenue
St. Paul, MN
Claudian MOORE CSJ


1926 - 2019
Claudian MOORE CSJ Obituary
Sister Claudian (Eileen) Moore was born the sixth of eight children to Edward and Teresa (Karger) Moore on January 25, 1926 in St. Paul, MN, and died on September 6, 2019, at Carondelet Village in St. Paul. After graduating from Harding High School in 1944, Claudian worked for 3M until she joined the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet in 1953. After receiving secretarial and clerical work certificates from the University of Minnesota, Claudian offered her skills at St. Joseph Hospital, St. Columba Parish, St. Mary's Home, and Bethany Convent in St. Paul, Boy's Home, the University of MN, St. Mary Junior College, and Holy Angels in Minneapolis, and St. Michael Hospital in Grand Forks, ND. Claudian had a great love of music and beautiful singing voice that she shared in the Cathedral and CSJ Choirs for many years. Claudian is preceded in death by her parents; sisters Lorraine Lytle and Marianne Moore; brothers Herbert, Edward, Dick, and Jack Moore. She is survived by her sister Doroles Bayer; sister-in-law Corraine Moore; many nieces and nephews; grand-nieces and grandnephews; the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet and Consociates. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, September 16, 2019, 11:00 AM, in Our Lady of the Presentation Chapel, 1884 Randolph Avenue, St. Paul, MN, with Visitation at 10:00 AM preceding Mass, and burial at Resurrection Cemetery in Mendota Heights, MN, following luncheon at Carondelet Center in St. Paul. Memorials preferred to the Sisters of St. Joseph Retirement Fund. Sister Claudian, rest in love and peace. 651-698-0796
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 14, 2019
