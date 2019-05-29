|
|
Sr., Lt. Col. USAF (Ret.) September 17, 1928 — May 25, 2019 Of Hudson, WI Clayton Charles Snow, Sr. 90, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at his home in Hudson, Wisconsin. Clayton was born on September 17th in Amsterdam, NY; the son of Russell and Myrtle Snow. Known to many as fighter pilot, expert cook, water-colorist, beekeeper, volunteer, master gardener, curmudgeon and critic of all things. He grew up in upstate New York. Musically talented, he played in the Utica symphony orchestra as a principal oboist at the age of seventeen. He attended Syracuse University, earning degrees in physics and chemistry. Plans for medical school were changed when he was drafted, choosing the Air Force, and then served his country for 25 years as a career Air Force fighter pilot. A highly decorated pilot, he earned the rank of Lt. Colonel, flying many combat sorties. He was awarded the Bronze Star, the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Air Medal, and the Korea and Vietnam Service Medals. Clayton did a short tour with the Navy as a carrier pilot, earning Top Gun at the Naval weapons school. During his years of flying he survived three airplane crashes, and went for "a swim" in one of them. After his distinguished military service, his next career started with Viking Tool in sales where he spent many years known as "the tool guy." Air Force life brought many moves for Clayton, daughter Barbara and son Charles to various military bases. He was eventually stationed at NORAD in Duluth, MN and served there until his retirement from the Air Force. He ultimately resided in North Hudson, WI. Clayton was deeply loved and remains in the heart of his wife, Renee Snow, daughter Barbara (Jeffrey) Gagnon, son Charles (An) Snow, grandchildren Zachary Gagnon, Ellie (Justin) Milan, and Griffin Snow, Jack, Ava, Audrey, Miles, Georgia, Louis, Claire, Max, Sophie, Alex, Nate, Grace, Sydney, stepchildren Scott (Jennifer) Tuchel, Greg Tuchel, Alicia (Nathan) Edin, Gretchen (Jay) Witthuhn as well as two great grand-sons and special nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Russell and sister-in-law Marilyn Snow, niece Cindy Snow, and grandson Christopher Lambie. A service with military honors in celebration of Clayton's life will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM followed by a service at 11:00 AM, First Presbyterian Church, 1901 Vine St., Hudson, WI. Private family interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to the Phipps Center For the Arts, 109 Locust St, Hudson, WI. (715)386-8409 Direct link: https://ci.ovationtix.com/35188/ store/donationsthephipps.org
Published in Pioneer Press on May 29, 2019