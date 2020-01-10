Home

Grandstrand Funeral Home
941 State Road 35
Osceola, WI 54020
715-294-3111
Clayton Earl RIVARD

Clayton Earl RIVARD Obituary
Age 86, of Taylors Falls Passed away peacefully at home on January 7, 2020. He was born on February 26, 1933 in St. Paul. He was the oldest child born to Earl and Alice Rivard. Clayton is survived by his wife of 66 years, Mary; son, Clark (Annette), son, Lee (Kathi), daughter, Laurie Rivard (Tom Wright), son, Alan (Sharon) and daughter, Suzanne Collins (Shawn); 14 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren, with a 15th on the way. Visitation 4-7 p.m., Monday, January 13, at Grandstrand Funeral Home in Osceola, WI. Mass of the Christian Burial 11 a.m., Tuesday, January 14, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Taylors Falls, with visitation one hour prior to Mass at the church. www.grandstrandfh.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 10, 2020
