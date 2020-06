Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on June 26, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Max & Eva Hammerschmidt; siblings, Joe and Ray Hammerschmidt and Rita Sandkamp; and great grandchild, Lucy Howells. Survived by husband, Jim; children, Patti (Dennis) Skogen, Mike (Pam), Mark (Maureen), Marianne (Pat) Leverty, Don (Belinda), Rita (Brian) Wiederin, Kelly Dalton and Dan (Krissy); 16 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; sisters, Irma (Dick) Carlson and Anna Flaherty; brother, Matt (Kathy) Hammerschmidt and many nieces and nephews. "A devoted wife, loving mother and grandmother who will be greatly missed". Visitation Wednesday, July 1st at 10:00AM with Mass of Christian Burial 11:00AM at CHURCH OF ST. MICHAEL, 611 South Third Street, Stillwater. Interment St. Michael's Cemetery. 651-439-5511