More Obituaries for Clemens HEMANN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clemens R. HEMANN

Clemens R. HEMANN Obituary
Passed peacefully at age 78 on March 31, 2020. Born in Stacyville, Iowa. Preceded by parents and 13 siblings. Survived in legacy by children Desiree, Brett (Patty), Matt (Nila), Mike (Loni); sister Yvonne. Loving grandfather to 9 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Member of Local #49 and well known in his community. Resided in Mahtomedi/ Willernie with seasonal travel to Port Richie, Florida. Clem enjoyed a full and adventurous life. Private Interment at Stacyville Cemetery. Celebration of Life will be announced in the coming months [email protected]
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 5, 2020
