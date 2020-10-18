Age 97, of Lakeland, MN On October 13, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Clement and May Dove; wife, Marilyn; first wife, Constance McLaughlin; sister Virginia (Joe) Edwards. Survived by his children: Timothy (Judy), Virginia (Robert), Patricia (Dennis), Charles (Lori), Kevin (Grace), James (Nancy); 14 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchil- dren; nephew Joel Edwards. Many cousins and friends. Retired from 3M. Served in U.S. Merchant Marine in ocean-going service during the period of Armed Conflict, Dec. 7, 1941 to Aug. 15, 1945. Visitation before Mass of Christian Burial will be determined and announced at a later date. Memorials preferred to Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church at 16770 13th St. S., Lake St. Croix Beach, MN 55043 (651)436-7817.









