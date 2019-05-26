Home

Honsa Family Funeral Home
2460 East County Road E
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
(651) 429-6172
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
3878 Highland Ave
White Bear Lake, MN
View Map
Cleo Marie ECKHOFF

Age 91 Of White Bear Lake Passed away peacefully in her sleep on May 13, 2019. She was preceded in death by her son, Dr. P. James Eckhoff, Jr., her parents Rufus and Marie North, her sister Paddy Joseph and her brothers Nile and Mike North. She was deeply loved and will be missed by her brother, Rufus (Polly) North, daughter-in-law, Renee Christensen, her children, Kathy (Tom) Yeager, Paddy (Frank) Biagi, Nile (Patti), Fred (Jenny), Krystan (Bill) Putney and Barb (Charlie) Welch. She was a devoted grandmother to Mandy, Nat, Jenna, Nile, Lori, Luanne, Lynea, Paul, Kelly, Kelsey, Katie, Jason, Lisa, Will, Becky, Erin, Joe, Mike, Molly, Libby, Angi, Ben, Mimi and Tony; 27 great-grand children, and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her former spouse and father of her children Dr. Philip Eckhoff. Cleo had a strong faith and understood that what mattered was spending eternity with God. A Mass of Christian Burial, Wednesday, May 29th at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 3878 Highland Ave., White Bear Lake. Visitation, 10:30 am, Mass, 11:30 am. The family will have a private interment. www.honsafamilyfuneral.com 651-429-6172
Published in Pioneer Press on May 26, 2019
