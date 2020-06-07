Loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother Passed away June 01, 2020 at age 84 in the presence of family. Preceded in death by husband Richard, parents Louis (Duke) and Ruth, brother Paul, and sister Barbara. She was born in Greenbush, MN, and grew up in Detroit, MI and Pembina, ND and graduated from Macalester College. She exercised her love of art through creating, teaching, and advocating and was an active member of St. Stephen's Lutheran Church. She is survived by three fine sons and three lovely daughters-in-law, Douglas and Karen, Scott and Lois, and Paul and Lynn; eight wonderful grandchildren: Greg (Tiana), Becca (Caleb), Laura (Brock), Michael, Caitlin (Evan), Eric (Nicki), Jack, and Nick; and 7 fabulous great grandchildren: Shepard, Gunnar, Archer, Addison, Duke, Sawyer, and Wells. She is also survived by brother Gary (Diane) Wallin, sister-in-law Julia (Paul) Wallin, and close friend Ken Klapmeier. Private service and burial. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials preferred to St. Stephen's Foundation, 1575 Charlton Ave. W., West St. Paul 651-457-7938.