Born April 21, 1933 in St. Anthony Minnesota. Loving, kind father, grandfather and great grandfather. Passed away peacefully from complications related to COVID on November 22, 2020. Preceded in death by his wife of 57 years Irene Engelmeier (Garding). Survived by his four children and a 5th son in spirit – Linda (Duane), Ken (Michele), Lois (Alex), Kurt (Ann) and Sean (Ann). Proud grandfather of five – Nick (Danielle), Joe, Mark, Andy and Rhys. And great grandfather of five – Tate, Greta, Gwen, Gabby and Finley. He was an active member of the Finlayson-Giese Lion's Club and proud veteran of the 79th Fighter Bomber squadron "Tigers". Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services of Sandstone, MN. www.methvenfuneralhome.com