Age 89, of South St. Paul passed away peacefully on February 7, 2019. Survived by wife of 68 years Patricia; son Bernard; daughters Janet (Mark) Robertson, Barbara, Sandra (David) Stevenson; grandchildren Angie (Gerard), Lucas (Laura), Samantha (Greg), Daniel, Frances; six great grandchildren; sisters June, Marlene, Patty and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Memorial Service 12 noon Saturday, February 16, visitation one hour prior from 11-noon at Roberts Funeral Home, 8108 Barbara Ave., IGH. Memorials preferred to the . www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 10, 2019