Roberts Funeral Home
8108 Barbara Ave
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
(651) 455-2035
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Roberts Funeral Home
8108 Barbara Ave
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Roberts Funeral Home
8108 Barbara Ave
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
View Map
Age 89, of South St. Paul passed away peacefully on February 7, 2019. Survived by wife of 68 years Patricia; son Bernard; daughters Janet (Mark) Robertson, Barbara, Sandra (David) Stevenson; grandchildren Angie (Gerard), Lucas (Laura), Samantha (Greg), Daniel, Frances; six great grandchildren; sisters June, Marlene, Patty and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Memorial Service 12 noon Saturday, February 16, visitation one hour prior from 11-noon at Roberts Funeral Home, 8108 Barbara Ave., IGH. Memorials preferred to the . www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 10, 2019
