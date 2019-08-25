|
Age 84, of Hastings Died peacefully August 18, 2019 Survived by wife, Phyllis; children, Patty (Paul) Schutz, Mark (Susan), Brian (Pamela), & Kevin (Jennifer); grandchildren, Rachel Schutz, Shari Schutz (significant other, Jason Munroe), Andrea Schutz, Jonathon Rotty, Elizabeth Rotty, Vincent Rotty, Laura (Frank) Wandersee, Samuel Rotty, Arianna Rotty, & Liza Rotty; gr. grandchildren, Justin Munroe & by twin great grandsons due in Oct.; special family member, Jon Gille; sisters-in-law, Edna Siebenaler, Jane Illa, & Pat (Harvey) Sand; & by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, & friends. Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Tues. (8/27) at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 2035 W. Fifteenth St., Hastings. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery. Family & friends are cordially invited to a visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. Mon. at Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel, 3075 Vermillion St., Hastings, & 1 hr prior to Mass at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to TLC of Hastings or to the donor's choice in memory of Cletus. www.hastingsmnfuneral.com 651-437-9419
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 25, 2019