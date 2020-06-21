Cleyone "Bud" BERGQUIST
Of Newport Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on June 13, 2020 at age 89. He grew up on a farm in Shevlin, MN, was a Korean War vet, and enjoyed 37 years employed by MNDOT. Bud was a gifted mechanic and handyman. He loved his family, pets, firecrackers, country music, cars, and his church. In retirement Bud enjoyed golf and became a skilled woodcarver. He was a kind and gentle man with a playful sense of humor. He will be dearly missed by his wife of 64 years, Shirley; daughters, Lynn (David) Isaacson and Amy (Steve) Isaacson; grandchildren, Ellie (Cole) and Neil (Alex); many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by son, Dale. Services to be held at a later date.





Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 21, 2020.
