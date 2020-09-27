Loving Husband and Father Age 86 of Arden Hills, passed away at home on September 23, 2020 surrounded by family. Preceded in death by parents, Carl and Glenora and brother, Carl R. Nimis. Survived by wife, Trudy; daughters, Jennifer (Greg) Livermont and Diana (Corey) Ebbers; grandchildren, Katelyn, Matthew, Samantha, Gabriella and Isabella; other relatives and friends. Cliff had his own accounting firm and served many businesses in the metro area for several decades. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, October 1st at 11:00 AM (visitation 10-11 AM) at ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST CATHOLIC CHURCH; 835 – 2nd Avenue NW, New Brighton. Visitation Wednesday 4-8 PM at HOLCOMB-HENRY-BOOM-PURCELL FUNERAL HOME; 515 W. Hwy 96, Shoreview. Interment St. John's Cemetery, New Brighton.