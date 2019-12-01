Home

Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Weisman Art Museum, University of MN
Clifford Anton BENSON

Clifford Anton BENSON Obituary
Passed away Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 Survived by loving wife Linda Enterline; children Kathryn (Tom) Paskvan, Curt (Gwen) Benson, Thomas Benson, John (Rode) Benson, Ronald (Margaret Meagher), Lisa (Byron) McConnell; 14 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; sister Florence Pendergrast; sister- and brother-in-law Mary Enterline and Antonio Sanchez-Rubio; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents Tony and Margaret Benson and brothers Rolland (Melba) and Russell (Annette). Memorial Service will be held at the Weisman Art Museum, University of MN on Sunday, December 15, 2019, 2-4 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to MN Historical Society or the Animal Human Society or Green Valley - Sahuarita Samaritans.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 1, 2019
