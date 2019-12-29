|
Age 83, of St Paul Departed from this world a most beloved father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend, on December 17th, while surrounded by his family at the age of 83. Cliff's life was one of beautiful simplicity: He lived in east St. Paul his whole life, started a business as an interior designer, enjoyed cultivating beautiful gardens, hiking the Northshore, and reading about his Savior while listening to classical music. As a testament to a life well-lived: All who knew him, miss him. His care was unyielding, acts of service a lifestyle, and devotion to his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, unmistakable. Cliff was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Muriel (2004), whom he is now reunited with, even as he is survived by his children David Widerski (Cheri) and his daughter Elizabeth Wilson (Jim) as well 7 grandchildren and 1 great grand child, all who miss him dearly. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday January 3, 2020 11 am at The Heights Church 1845 Hyacinth Avenue St. Paul. Wulff Funeral Home 651-776-1555 www.Wulfffuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 29, 2019