Age 70, of Burnsville Passed away peacefully on February 13, 2020. Cliff proudly served his country in the US Naval Air during Vietnam, receiving numerous medals. He owned and operated Eagle Inspections, and was a realtor for Edina Reality before his retirement. Cliff enjoyed boating, and having his private pilot license. He is survived by his loving wife, Joanne Koltes-West; sisters, Janet (Wayne) Lee, Judy Loken and Nancy (John) McDougald, also by other relatives, friends and his loving dog, Oscar. Funeral Service will be held 11 AM Monday, February 24, 2020 at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 13801 Fairview Dr., Burnsville, MN. Visitation on Sunday (2/23) from 4-7 PM at the White Funeral Home, 12804 Nicollet Ave. S., Burnsville and 1 hr prior to the service at church. Interment, Fort Snelling National Cemetery, at a later date. www.whitefuneralhomes.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 16, 2020