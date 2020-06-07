Age 93 Long-time resident of Brooklyn Center Passed away June 3, 2020. Survived by children Lorraine Mary Mitchell, Cynthia Ann Tovsen (Tony), Clifford James Wyman (Linda), Frank Arthur Wyman (Terry); 13 grand children, 26 great grandchildren, 3 step great grandchildren, 1 great, great grand child, and expecting 1 great, great grandchild. Preceded in death by wife Lorraine Katherine (Sitar) Wyman; parents Frank and Minnie Wyman; parents in-law Frank and Katherine Sitar; son-in-law Mike Mitchell; granddaughter Angelique Lorraine Tovsen; and all 5 siblings. Cliff was a graduate of Mpls. West High School, a U.S. Navy Veteran of both WW II and Korea and worked many years at Western Union, later working on satellite communications. He served as the union president for many years. Cliff and Rae enjoyed many trips with the camper trailer. Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM Wednesday, June 10 at the Church of St. Alphonsus, 7025 Halifax Ave. N., Brooklyn Center. Visitation Tuesday, June 9, 5-8 PM at Gearty-Delmore Robbinsdale Chapel, 3888 W. Broadway. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Gearty-Delmore 763-553-1411 www.gearty-delmore.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 7, 2020.