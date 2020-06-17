Clint was a dedicated father and husband. He lived his life to do justice, to love kindness and walk humbly with his God. He leaves behind a personal legacy of inspiring not only his children, but many colleagues and friends, to live life with integrity, to serve others, and to enjoy the wonderful life that optimism, hard work and loyalty will provide. Clint is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Carolyn Iverson Schroeder, and children: Alan Schroeder (Susan), Barbara Hartsfield (Andy), Lisa Kennedy (Tim), Kathryn Schroeder (Umut Avsar), and son-in-law Steve Gluck (Tracee); grandchildren: Jake Hartsfield (Kristen), Tyler Hartsfield (Lauren), Carolyn MacLean (Kevin), Clint Schroeder III, Gordon Schroeder, Rochelle Gluck, Jaxon Gluck and Kailie Kennedy, and great-grandchild, Philippa MacLean. He is predeceased by his parents Clarence and Ann, his siblings Milt, John, Buddy and Jeanette; and his daughter, Joan Schroeder Gluck. Due to the challenges and restrictions from Covid-19, a memorial service is tentatively planned for later this year. Memorial contributions may be given to Bethlehem Lutheran Church Foundation, 4100 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis, MN 55409 or The University of Minnesota Law School, Clint and Carolyn Schroeder Scholarship Fund, 200 Oak Street SE, Suite 500, Minneapolis, MN 55455.









