Age 77, of Albert Lea, MN Died peacefully at the Good Samaritan Society of Albert Lea on Thursday evening. Clint was born on August 10, 1942 in Glenville, MN to George and Alta Sanborn. He was raised on the farm with three other siblings and attended a one-room schoolhouse. He graduated from Albert Lea High School in 1960 and earned his BA in journalism from the U of M. Clint served in the Army National Guard with the Nike Hercules Surface-To-Air Missile System and was awarded the Army Commendation Medal for meritorious service. He was a writer for the Saint Paul Pioneer Press in the 60s and early 70s, covering leisure, sports and the Minnesota Vikings. He dedicated his life to his writing, authoring dozens of short stories and several novels which remain as yet unpublished. In recent years, Clint suffered from COPD and congestive heart failure. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Alta (Nelson) Sanborn, Charles and Mary Ann Sanborn, James Sanborn, his twin sister Carol (Sanborn) and Keith Stiles and infant brother Ricky Sanborn. Clint is survived by nephews Rodney and Claire Stiles, Donald Stiles, John and Sandy Stiles, Dale and Carrie Stiles, niece Nicole (Sanborn) and Chris Gade and many cousins, family and friends. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a private service will be held on Monday, February 23, 2020 at Bayview Funeral Home with Rev. Erica Cunningham officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Salem Lutheran Church or Nancy's Café in downtown Albert Lea. Clinton's family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Good Samaritan Society for their loving care. Rest eternal grant him, O Lord, and let light perpetual shine upon him. "Come blow your horn before night is morn." -Clint Sanborn
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 22, 2020
