|
|
Age 36, of St. Paul Died Friday, March 1, 2019 at Hennepin County Medical Center. He was born May 16, 1982, in St. Paul to Clinton Boyd, Sr. and Denise Szmiot. He grew up in St. Paul and attended Humboldt High School. Survivors include his mother, Denise Szmiot; sisters, Michelle and Rachel Boyd; 7 children, Sage Paul (17), Alexander Del Grosso (16), Clinton Boyd III (14), Little Crow Boyd (13), Jade Boyd (10), Lloyd Boyd (10) and Tayla Boyd (8). His grandfather, Clarence Boyd also survives him as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Clinton Boyd, Sr.; grandmothers, Pauline and Darlene; and his sister, Erin Boyd. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, March 8, 2019, at the Prairie Island Community Center. Visitation will begin on Wednesday, March 6 — meeting at 1:30 p.m. at the Tipsy Turtle, where the walk will begin to the Community Center. Visitation will continue until the time of the service. Arrangements handled by Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel. www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 5, 2019