Born: January 1933 in La Crosse, WI Died: April 14, 2020 in St. Paul, MN Resident of North St. Paul. Preceded in death by wife Carol Ann Nelson Allen; and granddaughter Sydney. Survived by children Catherine Duke, Virginia Allen (Stephen Markheim), Kristine Allen, Matthew Allen and Jon Allen (Roni Allen); grandchildren Brittany, Alessandro, Breanna, Domonic, Bianca, Brielle, Serena, Jordan, Trey, Sierra, Alexandra and Rowland, along with their spouses and significant others; 8 great grandchildren; and remembered and loved by many others. Served in the Air Force, graduated NDSU, and long term pharmacist at Mueller Drugs and Shoppers Pharmacies. Active in local antique community and member of St. Mark's Church. Due to COVID 19, services will not be held at this time but rather at a later date when family and friends can gather together. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 19, 2020.