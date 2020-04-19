Clinton Robert ALLEN
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Clinton's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Born: January 1933 in La Crosse, WI Died: April 14, 2020 in St. Paul, MN Resident of North St. Paul. Preceded in death by wife Carol Ann Nelson Allen; and granddaughter Sydney. Survived by children Catherine Duke, Virginia Allen (Stephen Markheim), Kristine Allen, Matthew Allen and Jon Allen (Roni Allen); grandchildren Brittany, Alessandro, Breanna, Domonic, Bianca, Brielle, Serena, Jordan, Trey, Sierra, Alexandra and Rowland, along with their spouses and significant others; 8 great grandchildren; and remembered and loved by many others. Served in the Air Force, graduated NDSU, and long term pharmacist at Mueller Drugs and Shoppers Pharmacies. Active in local antique community and member of St. Mark's Church. Due to COVID 19, services will not be held at this time but rather at a later date when family and friends can gather together. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved