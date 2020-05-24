Clo Ann Marie LaFONTAINE
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Clo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 63 of Ham Lake Formerly of Lake Elmo Born on March 4, 1957, passed away peacefully on May 18, 2020 with her caregiver, Amony by her side after a long battle with Huntington's disease. Preceded in death by father, Benjamin Klein; mother, Eileen Klein; brother, Benjamin M Klein; and nephew, Kory Klein. Survived by daughters, Tammy LaFontaine, Tina (Amanda) LaFontaine; siblings, Charlotte (Wayne Mather) Klein, Joleen (Dan) Leopold, Bill (Nancy) Klein, Daniel (Kelli) Klein and Janice (Scott) Glewwe; grandchildren, Faith, Jackson, Ashtyn, Ethan, and Khloe; and many nieces and nephews. Clo Ann loved to bake. She loved horses but what was most important to her was her family. Visitation Wednesday (May 27, 2020) from 11:00AM-1:00PM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul. To attend the Visitation please proceed to the east side (Charles St.) of the funeral home for guidance or view online via live-stream on our Facebook page. Interment Union Cemetery. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
27
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Sandberg Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved