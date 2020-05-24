Age 63 of Ham Lake Formerly of Lake Elmo Born on March 4, 1957, passed away peacefully on May 18, 2020 with her caregiver, Amony by her side after a long battle with Huntington's disease. Preceded in death by father, Benjamin Klein; mother, Eileen Klein; brother, Benjamin M Klein; and nephew, Kory Klein. Survived by daughters, Tammy LaFontaine, Tina (Amanda) LaFontaine; siblings, Charlotte (Wayne Mather) Klein, Joleen (Dan) Leopold, Bill (Nancy) Klein, Daniel (Kelli) Klein and Janice (Scott) Glewwe; grandchildren, Faith, Jackson, Ashtyn, Ethan, and Khloe; and many nieces and nephews. Clo Ann loved to bake. She loved horses but what was most important to her was her family. Visitation Wednesday (May 27, 2020) from 11:00AM-1:00PM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul. To attend the Visitation please proceed to the east side (Charles St.) of the funeral home for guidance or view online via live-stream on our Facebook page. Interment Union Cemetery. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 24, 2020.