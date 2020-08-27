Age 88, of Houlton, WI Formerly of Stillwater It is with heavy heart and sadness we announce Clyde's passing on August 22, 2020 of respiratory failure. (non Covid related). He is preceded in death by his parents, Hazel & Lawrence Clayton; sister, Florence and grand son, Jesse Clayton. Survived by wife, Darlene (Grundhauser) Clayton; son, Daniel (Cindy), daughter, Diana (Ray Donajkowski), son, David (Donna), and son, Douglas ( Sheryl Erickson); 3 grandchildren, Emily, Kimberly (Matt McKay), and Lacy; brother, Richard Clayton and many nieces and nephews. Memorial service 10:00AM Saturday, August 29, 2020 at STILLWATER EVANGELICAL FREE CHURCH, 7671 Manning Ave N., Stillwater. Family will greet friends one hour prior to the service. (masks required, Air Hug's Allowed). The service will be livestreamed at http://www.stillwaterefc.org
A recording of the service will be available at https://www.bradshaw funeral.com/obituary/Clyde-Clayton
Interment Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the American Lung Association
for Eosinophilic Pneumonia Research or Alzheimer's Association
. 651-439-5511