Age 89, of Lake Elmo Passed away December 13, 2019 Preceded in death by daughter, Michele; parents, Peter and Bernadine (Salves) Durand; brothers, Richard and Gerald; sister, Catherine (Dick) Schiltgen; brother in-law, Harold Richert; sister in-law, Willetta Durand. Survived by children, Mary (John) Kattar, Greg (Cindy) Durand, Dan (Teri) Durand, Jim (Michelle) Durand, Paul (Alaya) Durand; 14 grand children; and 11 great-grandchildren; siblings, MaryJean, Kenneth, Donald (Shirley), Joan Richert, and Marge (Tom) Bibeau; sisters in-law, Dolly and Judy Durand; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial Monday, December 23rd 10:00 A.M. at St. Ambrose Catholic Church 4125 Woodbury Dr, Woodbury. Visitation Friday, December 20th 4-7 P.M. at Wulff Funeral Home 1485 White Bear Ave, St. Paul; and one hour prior to the Mass on Monday. Interment Ft. Snelling Cemetery. Wulff Woodbury 651-738-9615 WulffWoodburyFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press from Dec. 18 to Dec. 22, 2019