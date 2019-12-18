Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wulff Funeral Home
1485 White Bear Ave
St Paul, MN 55106
(651) 776-1555
Resources
More Obituaries for Clyde DURAND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clyde Joseph "Frenchie" DURAND

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clyde Joseph "Frenchie" DURAND Obituary
Age 89, of Lake Elmo Passed away December 13, 2019 Preceded in death by daughter, Michele; parents, Peter and Bernadine (Salves) Durand; brothers, Richard and Gerald; sister, Catherine (Dick) Schiltgen; brother in-law, Harold Richert; sister in-law, Willetta Durand. Survived by children, Mary (John) Kattar, Greg (Cindy) Durand, Dan (Teri) Durand, Jim (Michelle) Durand, Paul (Alaya) Durand; 14 grand children; and 11 great-grandchildren; siblings, MaryJean, Kenneth, Donald (Shirley), Joan Richert, and Marge (Tom) Bibeau; sisters in-law, Dolly and Judy Durand; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial Monday, December 23rd 10:00 A.M. at St. Ambrose Catholic Church 4125 Woodbury Dr, Woodbury. Visitation Friday, December 20th 4-7 P.M. at Wulff Funeral Home 1485 White Bear Ave, St. Paul; and one hour prior to the Mass on Monday. Interment Ft. Snelling Cemetery. Wulff Woodbury 651-738-9615 WulffWoodburyFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press from Dec. 18 to Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clyde's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wulff Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -