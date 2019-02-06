|
Age 61 Passed away peacefully in his home on January 31, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Michele (Fluhr); son, Clarence Morris II (Ashley); daughter, Anna Elizabeth; and grandchildren, Ava and Cameron. A celebration of his life will be held at Simple Traditions by Bradshaw, 671 South Snelling Avenue, St. Paul, from 3 to 7 pm on Friday, February 8, 2019, with a service of remembrance at 5:30. Clyde's only requests were that his family and friends celebrate his life, 'dance to my joy!' and please do not send flowers. 651-767-9333
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 6, 2019