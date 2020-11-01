Died unexpectedly on October 23, 2020, age 35. Preceded in death by grandparents, David F. Lutz, Sarah and James Shaw. Survived by daughters, Whitney and Isabel; parents, David J. Lutz and Pat (Bob) Lutz; brothers, Clint (Sarah) and Matt (Jessica); many nieces, nephews, other family, and friends. 4 years military service, Minnesota Army National Guard: Red Bulls. Avid hunter and fisherman. Beloved father, son, brother, and friend. Private family service. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the family in support of suicide awareness. 2800 Curve Crest Blvd., Stillwater 651-439-5511