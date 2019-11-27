|
|
Age 72 of Apple Valley Passed away at her home on November 23, 2019. Coleen retired from Blue Cross Blue Shield Insurance Co. after 35+ years. She is preceded in death by her parents, Patrick and Evelyn Henry. She is survived by her siblings, Patrick (Lucy) Henry, Thomas Henry and Nancy (Robert) Keegan; special nephew, Thomas Henry also by many nieces. Memorial Service will be held 11 AM Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at the White Funeral Home, 14560 Pennock Ave., Apple Valley (952-432-2001) a gathering of family and friends will start at 10 AM. Private Interment, Hibbing, MN. www.whitefuneralhomes.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 27, 2019