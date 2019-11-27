Home

White Funeral Home
14560 Pennock Ave
Apple Valley, MN 55124
952-432-2001
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
White Funeral Home
14560 Pennock Ave
Apple Valley, MN 55124
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
White Funeral Home
14560 Pennock Ave
Apple Valley, MN 55124
View Map
Coleen K. HENRY

Coleen K. HENRY Obituary
Age 72 of Apple Valley Passed away at her home on November 23, 2019. Coleen retired from Blue Cross Blue Shield Insurance Co. after 35+ years. She is preceded in death by her parents, Patrick and Evelyn Henry. She is survived by her siblings, Patrick (Lucy) Henry, Thomas Henry and Nancy (Robert) Keegan; special nephew, Thomas Henry also by many nieces. Memorial Service will be held 11 AM Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at the White Funeral Home, 14560 Pennock Ave., Apple Valley (952-432-2001) a gathering of family and friends will start at 10 AM. Private Interment, Hibbing, MN. www.whitefuneralhomes.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 27, 2019
