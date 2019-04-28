Home

More Obituaries for Colleen CLARKIN
Colleen Anne CLARKIN

Colleen Anne CLARKIN Obituary
Age 58 Of St. Paul Passed away unexpectedly on April 3, 2019. Preceded in death by father David and nephew Tyler. Survived by son, David Bigham; granddaughter, Aubree; mother, Gerri Clarkin; siblings, Terry Clarkin (Colleen "Kelly"), Patrick Clarkin (Germaine), Michael Clarkin (Mary) and Shannon Olson (James); many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Memorial Visitation Friday, May 3rd from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at MUELLER MEMORIAL, 4738 Bald Eagle Avenue, White Bear Lake. Private interment Union Cemetery, Maplewood. Memorials preferred to the family.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 28, 2019
