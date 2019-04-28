|
|
Age 58 Of St. Paul Passed away unexpectedly on April 3, 2019. Preceded in death by father David and nephew Tyler. Survived by son, David Bigham; granddaughter, Aubree; mother, Gerri Clarkin; siblings, Terry Clarkin (Colleen "Kelly"), Patrick Clarkin (Germaine), Michael Clarkin (Mary) and Shannon Olson (James); many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Memorial Visitation Friday, May 3rd from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at MUELLER MEMORIAL, 4738 Bald Eagle Avenue, White Bear Lake. Private interment Union Cemetery, Maplewood. Memorials preferred to the family.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 28, 2019