|
|
On October 24, 2019 Age 95, of South St. Paul Preceded in death by her husband Bernard; brothers Bud & Doug Kelly. Survived by son Lawrence (Mary); daughter Dianne Soderstrom; sister Dorothy Emerson; grandchildren Andrew, Ryan, Ken, David and Katie; 8 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 a.m. Thursday, October 31st HOLY TRINITY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 749 6th Avenue South at 8th Street, SSP. Visitation 1 hour before Mass. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 27, 2019