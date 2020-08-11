Age 44, of Bloomington, MN Passed away on August 6, 2020 after a two-year struggle with colon cancer. Colleen refused to give in to cancer, fighting it with a great team of doctors from the Mayo Clinic. Colleen was the daughter of the late John (Bob) McLaughlin and Barbara McLaughlin. She is survived by her loving husband, Christopher Reams, her eight-year-old son, Colin Reams, her loving mother, Barbara McLaughlin, two wonderful brothers, Kurt and Chris McLaughlin and three amazing nieces, Megan, Melissa and Chelsea McLaughlin. Colleen is fondly remembered for her contagious smile, openness, friendliness and humor. She made living look easy with her diplomacy, grace, and boundless joy. She loved curling up with a good book at night, spending time with her family – especially her son, Colin – and eating Chipotle and Taco Bell. After earning her BA from the College of St. Benedict and an MA in Arts Administration from St. Mary's University, she spent a 20-year career working for nonprofit arts organizations to make the world a better place. Eventually she settled down for a long tenure at Arts Midwest, becoming its Vice President. Colleen was always a devoted mother, always put family first, and will remain an inspiration to her husband, her son, and to all of us. She will never be forgotten. Her love for her family and friends, her kindness to all, and her wisdom will continue to inspire us. May you rest in peace, dear Colleen. A Celebration of Colleen's life will be held at a later time. Memorials preferred to GiGi's Playhouse Twin Cities (Down Syndrome Achievement Center) or Ruby's Rainbow (Scholarships for Adults with Down Syndrome).









