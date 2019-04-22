Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tollefson Funeral Home
154 W 12Th St
Grafton, ND 58237
(701) 352-2121
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tollefson Funeral Home
154 W 12Th St
Grafton, ND 58237
View Map
Service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
Saint John the Evangelist Church
Grafton, ND
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Colleen LaBERGE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colleen Henrietta LaBERGE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Colleen Henrietta LaBERGE Obituary
Of Shoreview, MN Passed away on April 15, 2019 in Saint Paul, MN. Colleen was raised in Adams, ND and graduated from Adams High School in 1953. After high school she spent two years working in Minneapolis, MN at Lutheran Brotherhood Insurance. Colleen then moved back to Grafton ND where she worked at the Grafton National Bank. Shortly thereafter, she met Donald LaBerge and they were married at St. John's Catholic Church in Grafton, ND on April 22nd, 1961. Colleen and Donald were married for fifty seven years and raised their family together in Grafton. Colleen was also a longtime employee of the Grafton light department as a book keeper until retiring in the early 1990s. Colleen and Don had recently moved to Shoreview to be closer to their children and grandchildren. She is remembered by her family as a fun, loving and caring mother /grandmother/great-grandmother. She had a strong Christian faith, enjoyed spending time with friends and family, playing cards, garage sales and casinos. She was preceded in death by her parents Elmer and Esther Johnson of Devils Lake, ND, her sisters Dolores and Marilynn, her brother Allen, and her infant daughter Ann Marie. She is survived by her loving husband Donald, sons Tim (Victoria), Paul (Kristen), and Tom (Jennifer), grand children Alysha, Michelle, Elizabeth, Caleb, Wallace, Charles, Vanessa, and Victoria, and great-grandchildren August, Everly, and Harper. Visitation will be from 5 to 7PM Friday, April 26th at Tollefson Funeral Home in Grafton, ND. Services on Saturday, April 27th at 10:30 AM at Saint John the Evangelist Church in Grafton. Luncheon following the service at the adjoining parish center.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now