|
|
Of Shoreview, MN Passed away on April 15, 2019 in Saint Paul, MN. Colleen was raised in Adams, ND and graduated from Adams High School in 1953. After high school she spent two years working in Minneapolis, MN at Lutheran Brotherhood Insurance. Colleen then moved back to Grafton ND where she worked at the Grafton National Bank. Shortly thereafter, she met Donald LaBerge and they were married at St. John's Catholic Church in Grafton, ND on April 22nd, 1961. Colleen and Donald were married for fifty seven years and raised their family together in Grafton. Colleen was also a longtime employee of the Grafton light department as a book keeper until retiring in the early 1990s. Colleen and Don had recently moved to Shoreview to be closer to their children and grandchildren. She is remembered by her family as a fun, loving and caring mother /grandmother/great-grandmother. She had a strong Christian faith, enjoyed spending time with friends and family, playing cards, garage sales and casinos. She was preceded in death by her parents Elmer and Esther Johnson of Devils Lake, ND, her sisters Dolores and Marilynn, her brother Allen, and her infant daughter Ann Marie. She is survived by her loving husband Donald, sons Tim (Victoria), Paul (Kristen), and Tom (Jennifer), grand children Alysha, Michelle, Elizabeth, Caleb, Wallace, Charles, Vanessa, and Victoria, and great-grandchildren August, Everly, and Harper. Visitation will be from 5 to 7PM Friday, April 26th at Tollefson Funeral Home in Grafton, ND. Services on Saturday, April 27th at 10:30 AM at Saint John the Evangelist Church in Grafton. Luncheon following the service at the adjoining parish center.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 22, 2019