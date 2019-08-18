|
Age 94 Died August 16, 2019 Preceded in death by son, George II. Survived by devoted husband of 76 years, George; daughter, Cathleen Hauenstein (Fred); 6 grandchildren, Krista Clercx (Todd), Sean Hauen-stein (Heather), Kelly Hauenstein (Kristi), Nathan Hauenstein (Katharine Hatch), Ryan Hauenstein (Emily), and Kerri Ringwelksi (Matt); 15 great grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Karin Martinson. Never wavering from her efforts to find optimism and peace on earth, she found strength in her undying faith, adventure and learning in her travels around the world, and delight and love in her family gathered together. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday 10:30AM at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 515 S. Albert St., St. Paul with visitation beginning at 9:00AM. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Special thanks to Parmly and Ecumen Hospice staff for their excellent loving care. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Holy Spirit church or Ecumen Hospice. 651-698-0796
Published in Pioneer Press from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019