Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Age 79, of Stillwater. Preceded in death by husband, E. William; brother, Donald Plaster, and sister, Janet Plaster. Survived by children, Mark (Ingrid), Wayne (Maria), Ken (Sharon) and Wanda (Shane) Stirling; 9 grandchildren; 7 great grand children; siblings, Pat Manke, Gloria Morin and Michael (Lynn) Plaster. Graduated from Stillwater High School class of 1958. Retired longtime employee of Snyder Brothers, Oak Park Heights. Service Monday, December 2, 2019 at 11:00AM with visitation beginning at 9:30AM at SALEM EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH, 14940 62nd St. N., Stillwater. Interment Fairview Cemetery. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 1, 2019