Colleen M. (Bradshaw) JOHNSON
Beloved Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Aunt and Friend Age 73. Passed away May 4th, 2020 surrounded by family. Preceded in death by Parents; Melvin and Bernadette; Sister, Cynthia. Survived by Children Eric (Stephanie) Johnson, Nancy (Daniel) Stanton. Grand children; Joe, Jake, Hunter, Grace, Anders and Samuel; Brothers; Mike (Peggy), Rick (Kathy), Kevin (Connie), Dennis (Linda); Sisters Luanne (Steve) and Julie (Roger); many Nieces, Nephews, Great Nieces, Great Nephews and countless friends. Details for a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date via Caringbridge and Facebook.





Published in Pioneer Press on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 10, 2020
What a very special person she was. Condolences to all her many friends and family.
Brian LaCroix
Family
