Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
2:00 PM
North Heights Lutheran Church
2701 Rice Street
Roseville, MN
Colleen (Malec) REISTAD

Colleen (Malec) REISTAD Obituary
Age 61, of North Oaks Lost her battle with pancreatic cancer 01/04/2020. Preceded in death by parents Casey Sr, Marlene Donnelly, sister Anna Marie, brothers Casey Jr and Patrick. Survived by loving husband of 37 years, Roger; brother Jim (Kathy), sisters Kathleen Freitag, Lisa (John) Moore; nieces and nephews; mother's partner Carol Haack; extended family and many friends. Co-Owner of Precision Forms, member of the Rotary Club of Roseville and worked with North Star Rotary Youth Exchange. Celebration of Life will be February 1, 2PM at North Heights Lutheran Church, 2701 Rice Street, Roseville.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 26, 2020
