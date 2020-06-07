Age 26 Of Afton, MN Died unexpectedly on May 24, 2020. Colton is greatly missed. He will be remembered for his fierce sense of what's right and loyalty to family and friends. He had an extremely gifted intellect and was a risk taker. He started building computers from parts at age 12 and taught himself Python programming at age 15, which eventually became his profession. He began downhill ski racing in elementary school, eventually rising to Junior Olympian. He was a St. Croix River rat/fisherman/hunter. He is survived by his parents, Nan Leekley and Martha Winslow, and his younger brother, Heyden Leekley-Winslow. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Francis Asbury Leekley III, Zoe Hanson Leekley Miner, and Bruce C. and JoAnn P. Winslow, as well as aunt Sheryl Leekley Tait Mundorrf. He is also survived by cousins Jeffery C. Dolan II, Jeffery C. Dolan III, and Jack Dolan, and aunts Carol D. Winslow and Susan M. Winslow (Cynthia Aigner). Memorials preferred to the Great Rivers Confluence (greatriversconfluence.org) or Afton State Park.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 7, 2020.