1/1
Connie FLETCHER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Connie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 79, of Apple Valley, Minnesota Passed peacefully at home on July 19th of complications of Alzheimer's disease. She was born on 1/21/1941 in South Saint Paul, Minnesota, to Harry and Marion Myers. Music was her passion and from a young age Connie excelled at playing the piano. She also wrote original music and her keyboard skills served her well in the entertainment field and she performed at such notable venues as Charlie's Cafe Exceptionale in downtown Minneapolis. Connie was an excellent golfer, playing at Keller Golf Course where she walked the course with a backpack-style golf bag and often played from the men's tees. She was a beloved church organist as well - most recently at Clarke-Grace United Church of Christ in South Saint Paul and also at Mounds Park Methodist Church in Saint Paul. She is survived by her first husband and love, William Brown, brothers Paul and Robert, and daughters Susan and Debra. Her second husband, Franklin Fletcher, preceded her in death. Per Connie's wishes, her body was donated to the University of Minnesota Anatomy Bequest Program.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 26, 2020
To Connie's Family -- We are so deeply saddened to learn of your great loss. Connie was always such an upbeat, kind, caring and joyful person. Her musical abilities and talents were wonderful gifts that she cheerfully shared. We have so many memories of times with her which are now treasures. You are in our thoughts and prayers. Sent with our love and sincere sympathy.
Shirley & Randy Kopp
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved