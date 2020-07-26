Connie FLETCHER

Age 79, of Apple Valley, Minnesota Passed peacefully at home on July 19th of complications of Alzheimer's disease. She was born on 1/21/1941 in South Saint Paul, Minnesota, to Harry and Marion Myers. Music was her passion and from a young age Connie excelled at playing the piano. She also wrote original music and her keyboard skills served her well in the entertainment field and she performed at such notable venues as Charlie's Cafe Exceptionale in downtown Minneapolis. Connie was an excellent golfer, playing at Keller Golf Course where she walked the course with a backpack-style golf bag and often played from the men's tees. She was a beloved church organist as well - most recently at Clarke-Grace United Church of Christ in South Saint Paul and also at Mounds Park Methodist Church in Saint Paul. She is survived by her first husband and love, William Brown, brothers Paul and Robert, and daughters Susan and Debra. Her second husband, Franklin Fletcher, preceded her in death. Per Connie's wishes, her body was donated to the University of Minnesota Anatomy Bequest Program.









