Age 85, of Pequot Lakes Died Monday, April 6, 2020 at Shiloh Assisted Living in Pequot Lakes. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Connie was born June 30, 1934 in Lake Mills, IA to Conrad and Eva (Mattison) Honsey. She enjoyed sewing, horseback riding, decorating cakes, and Harley Davidson rides. Connie drove school bus for Rosemount and Apple Valley schools for many years. She was a proud volunteer for Meals On Wheels in New Mexico for many years. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Connie is survived by her children, Cheryll (Daniel) Barnes of Pequot Lakes, Lisa (Robert) Sherry of Tuscon, AZ, Norman Kirchner of Phoenix, AZ; siblings Mikki Sale of Lakewood, CO, LoAnne Kunshier of Ham Lake; four grandchildren and one step-grandson; two great grand children and one step-great grandson. She is preceded in death by her parents; son Larry A. Kirchner; sister Donna M. Wills; grandson Byron C. Landon III (Charlie). Brenny Family Funeral Chapel www.brenny.com 218-828-5051
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 12, 2020