|
|
Age 71 of St. Paul, MN Passed away on October 11, 2019. Daughter of Virgil and Vivian Wallgren. Survived by husband Clint; daughter Sandy; son Todd; grandchildren Brad (Holly), Trista, Hunter, Cadence and Emma; great grandchild Addilynn. Along with many other relatives and friends. Connie has touched so many hearts by offering her unconditional love to all. We are all being left with a void in our lives, but comforted by the memories of her which will be passed down from generation to generation. Celebration of Life will be held on Nov. 3, 2019 at the VFW in North St. Paul, 1pm-8pm.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 20, 2019