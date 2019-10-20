Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
VFW
North St. Paul, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Connie BRANVILLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Connie M. BRANVILLE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Connie M. BRANVILLE Obituary
Age 71 of St. Paul, MN Passed away on October 11, 2019. Daughter of Virgil and Vivian Wallgren. Survived by husband Clint; daughter Sandy; son Todd; grandchildren Brad (Holly), Trista, Hunter, Cadence and Emma; great grandchild Addilynn. Along with many other relatives and friends. Connie has touched so many hearts by offering her unconditional love to all. We are all being left with a void in our lives, but comforted by the memories of her which will be passed down from generation to generation. Celebration of Life will be held on Nov. 3, 2019 at the VFW in North St. Paul, 1pm-8pm.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Connie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.