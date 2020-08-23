1/1
Connie Mae BUELOW
1940 - 2020
Age 80 of Taylors Falls, MN Connie was born on June 6, 1940 to Duane and Marcella Bursell in St. Paul, MN. Her death was Thursday, August 13, 2020, at the Pillars Hospice Home in Oakdale, MN. Connie was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Mary Ellen. She is survived by her husband, Jim; sons Marc (Livi), grandchildren Alexa and Hailey of Marine on the St. Croix; Eric, of Osceola, WI; Paul (Stephanie) and grandchildren, Neave and Finn of Woodbury; stepson Gary (Barb) and son James of St. Paul. She is also survived by her cousins, nieces and nephews, and many special friends. Connie graduated from Wilson High School and Rasmussen School of Business. She was employed at Brown and Bigelow for 8 years as a secretary and also worked at West Publishing Company in Stillwater. Connie and Jim were married in 1968. They raised their 3 sons on their Stillwater farm. In 1996 she and Jim moved to their present hobby farm north of Taylors Falls, MN. Connie was very active in prison ministry. She and Jim served as volunteers in The Charis Ministry, a non-denominational Christian prison ministry, starting in 1989 and remaining active until her death. Connie always knew that when her life on earth ended, she would meet Jesus face to face. Her Christian walk was a witness to many. Her strong faith will be so missed by all who knew her. The family would like to thank the staff at the Pillars of Oakdale for their compassionate care. Connie had a beautiful, peaceful setting on her final days. A memorial service will be held at a later date due to Covid-19. The date, time and place will be published in this newspaper. Memorials are preferred to The Charis Prison Ministry of Minnesota, PO Box 102, Hopkins, MN 55343 or online at www.charismn.com Grandstrand Funeral Home 651-257-4000 www.grandstrandfh.com




Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Grandstrand Funeral Home
11900 Lake Lane North
Lindstrom, MN 55045
651-257-4000
