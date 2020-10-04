1/1
Connie Mae BUELOW
1940 - 2020
Age 80 , of Taylors Falls, MN Connie was born on June 6, 1940 to Duane and Marcella Bursell in St. Paul, MN. Her death was Thursday, August 13, 2020, at the Pillars Hospice Home in Oakdale, MN. Connie was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Mary Ellen. She is survived by her husband, Jim; sons Marc (Livi), grandchildren Alexa and Hailey of Marine on the St. Croix; Eric, of Osceola, WI; Paul (Stephanie) and grandchildren, Neave and Finn of Woodbury; stepson Gary (Barb) and son James of St. Paul. She is also survived by her cousins, nieces and nephews, and many special friends. A Celebration of Life 1for Connie will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Osceola Community Church, 2492 Education Ave., Osceola, WI 54020 with social distancing in place. A light lunch will be service at 12:00 noon with Connie's service starting at 1:00 p.m. Memorials are preferred to Charis of Minnesota Prison Ministry, PO Box 102, Hopkins, MN 55343 or www.charismn.com Grandstrand Funeral Home 651-257-4000 www.grandstrandfh.com




Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Service
12:00 - 01:00 PM
A light lunch will be service
OCT
10
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Osceola Community Church
Funeral services provided by
Grandstrand Funeral Home
11900 Lake Lane North
Lindstrom, MN 55045
651-257-4000
