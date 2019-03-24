|
Born suddenly March 17, 2019 Passed away peacefully March 22, 2019 Connor went from mommy & daddy's loving arms to grandma Lynne's up in heaven. He will be forever missed & loved by mom Tami; dad Michael; & big brothers Evan & Bennett. Special thanks for all the love & support to Connor's grandma Mellanie, grandpa George, auntie Danielle, uncle Scott, Carter, Shawntelle & Kelly Jo. Funeral Service Thursday (3/28) 11:00 AM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul, with visitation 1 hour prior to Service. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 24, 2019