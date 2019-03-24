Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Connor ELIASEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Connor Michael ELIASEN


2019 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Connor Michael ELIASEN Obituary
Born suddenly March 17, 2019 Passed away peacefully March 22, 2019 Connor went from mommy & daddy's loving arms to grandma Lynne's up in heaven. He will be forever missed & loved by mom Tami; dad Michael; & big brothers Evan & Bennett. Special thanks for all the love & support to Connor's grandma Mellanie, grandpa George, auntie Danielle, uncle Scott, Carter, Shawntelle & Kelly Jo. Funeral Service Thursday (3/28) 11:00 AM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul, with visitation 1 hour prior to Service. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sandberg Funeral Home
Download Now