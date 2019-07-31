Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Shoreview
515 Highway 96 West
Shoreview, MN 55126
651-482-7606
Service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
SHOREVIEW COMMUNITY CENTER
4580 Victoria Street N
Shoreview, MN
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
SHOREVIEW COMMUNITY CENTER
4580 Victoria Street N.
Shoreview, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Connor FLAHERTY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Connor Thomas FLAHERTY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Connor Thomas FLAHERTY Obituary
Loving Son, Brother, Grandson Age 21, of Shoreview Unexpectedly on July 28, 2019 Graduate of Mounds View High School and Dunwoody College of Technology. Preceded in death by grandfather, Floyd Olson. Survived by parents, Laura and Tom Flaherty; sister, Katelyn (Sean) Wilke; brother, Ryan (Emily Poepping) Frey; grandparents, Fran Olson, Alice and Richard Flaherty; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and special friends. You will always be remembered for your generous heart and kindness toward others. Celebration of Life 12:00 Noon Saturday, August 3rd (gathering begins at 10AM) at the SHOREVIEW COMMUNITY CENTER, 4580 Victoria Street N., Shoreview. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to Sonshine Girls of MN through www.changetheoutcome.org.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Connor's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Shoreview
Download Now