|
|
Loving Son, Brother, Grandson Age 21, of Shoreview Unexpectedly on July 28, 2019 Graduate of Mounds View High School and Dunwoody College of Technology. Preceded in death by grandfather, Floyd Olson. Survived by parents, Laura and Tom Flaherty; sister, Katelyn (Sean) Wilke; brother, Ryan (Emily Poepping) Frey; grandparents, Fran Olson, Alice and Richard Flaherty; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and special friends. You will always be remembered for your generous heart and kindness toward others. Celebration of Life 12:00 Noon Saturday, August 3rd (gathering begins at 10AM) at the SHOREVIEW COMMUNITY CENTER, 4580 Victoria Street N., Shoreview. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to Sonshine Girls of MN through www.changetheoutcome.org.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 31, 2019