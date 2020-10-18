1/1
Conrad "Bud" GOODWIN
Age 95 of Stillwater Loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and follower of Christ entered into the presence of his Lord and Savior on October 13, 2020, surrounded by family. Bud served as a Marine in WWII. After his service, he was a pastor for over 50 years. He also worked as a counselor; he was a great listener. Following his retirement, he volunteered his time visiting residents at nursing homes for over 25 years. Bud loved to read and was a writer and a poet in his spare time. He was also an avid Twins fan but would turn off the TV when they were losing. Overall, Bud was a humble man who loved God, loved his family, and never stopped serving and ministering to others. All who knew Bud deeply loved and admired him. We celebrate the joy of the resurrection, the faith and hope in which Bud lived and taught, and the legacy he left for generations to come. He will truly be missed. Bud is survived by his loving wife of 74 years, Mary; children, Dianne (Brian) Tischler, Kitty Anderson, Joel (Linda); many grandchildren and great-grand children. Celebration of Bud's life: Bradshaw-Stillwater Monday, October 19th 10:00 am with visitation to follow. Memorials will go to Mary's chosen charity. Interment at Green-wood Cemetery in Emerald, WI. 651-439-5511





Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 18, 2020.
