Went to eternal rest surrounded by family on September 16, 2019 in Saint Paul, MN, at the age of 82. He was an Army Veteran, and was born in Bowlus, MN. Preceded in death by parents, John and Alma Bobick; brothers, Delmer, Howard, Clem and Leo Schwintek, and Jack and Joe Bobick; sister, Evelyn Vruno. Survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Shirley Vasquez Bobick; daughter, Catherine (Tom Ferris); son, Frank (Heather Holt); sister, Marie Dirtzu; brother, Robert Bobick (Pat); many nieces, nephews and friends. Conrad was an extraordinary loving man, husband, father, brother, uncle, friend and neighbor. He was a wood patternmaker and wood artisan for over 60 years. He had a passion for fishing, food, sports, music, and feeding all of the backyard animals. Visitation will be held Thursday, September 26, 2019, 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 401 Concord St., Saint Paul, MN; Mass of Christian Burial and reception to follow at 11:00 AM. Burial with full military honors will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery on September 30, 2019 at 12:30 PM. Flowers are welcome. The family has designated Our Lady of Guadalupe Church for memorial contributions. Wulff Funeral Home www.wulfffuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 22, 2019