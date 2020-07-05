Age 79, of St. Paul, MN Passed away on June 26, 2020. Preceded in death by her beloved husband Reynaldo, Sr. Survived by daughters Rosalyn and Carolyn; sons Arthur, Reynaldo, Jr. "Reggie" (Kirsten) and Jonathan (Katie); and four grandchildren. Raised in Detroit, Michigan, Connie worked as an elementary school music teacher before entering a Maryknoll Convent in Ossining, NY. She left to pursue a career in social work. She and her husband settled in Jamestown, North Dakota where they both worked in mental health for 25 years. Following her husband's death, she moved to Minnesota, earned a Masters of Theology and settled in St. Paul. She committed her retirement to volunteer work, including Catholic Church reform and mental health disaster relief. Funeral service and burial were previously held, but tributes and memorial information at www.ohalloranmurphy.com
651-698-0796